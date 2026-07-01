Curry Barker's supernatural thriller 'Obsession', a surprise box office hit with over $370M worldwide, is now on OTT. It's available for purchase/rent on Prime Video and Apple TV, with a physical release and Peacock streaming coming soon.

Curry Barker's breakout supernatural thriller 'Obsession' is officially on the OTT. The film, which turned out to become one of the year's biggest horror surprises, is now available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV, as per Variety. For now, it has been priced at USD 24.99 to purchase and USD 19.99 to rent. The film's digital release will also come with bonus content such as a behind-the-scenes featurette and director commentary from Barker.

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Box Office Success and Upcoming Releases

A physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD is slated for July 14 and is also expected to stream on Peacock. 'Obsession', which was released in theatres on May 15 through Focus Features, emerged as the year's most unexpected box office story. The film collected over USD 370 million worldwide, making it Focus Features' highest-grossing movie to date.

Plot and Cast Details

Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, the film follows the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who uses a mysterious object called the "One Wish Willow" to make his crush fall in love with him. But what starts as a wish-fulfilment fantasy quickly curdles into something far more sinister, as Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes dangerously attached, Variety added. Other actors in the film are Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter.

The Journey to Success

Made on a reported budget of just USD 750,000, 'Obsession' was acquired by Focus Features for more than USD 15 million after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight section, Deadline said.

The film, directed by YouTube creator Curry Barker in his feature directorial debut, was first introduced to audiences through festival screenings, including SXSW. The horror-romance has since built strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers and has attracted audiences across different age groups. (ANI)