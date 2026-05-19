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Inside Photos Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Rs 12 Crore Luxurious Mumbai Mansion ‘Nawab’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Rs 12 crore Mumbai mansion ‘Nawab’ is grabbing attention online as inside photos reveal his luxurious lifestyle. The lavish home features stylish interiors and grand spaces, giving fans a glimpse of his upscale residence.
A Dream Home in Versova
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a beautiful bungalow in Mumbai's Versova area. This house really shows his amazing journey, from a struggling actor to one of India's top stars. You can find it on Yari Road, and its simple but elegant design makes it stand out.
Cost of the Luxurious Property
Media reports suggest the bungalow is valued between Rs 12 crore and Rs 12.8 crore. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly took nearly three years to build it. With rising property prices in the area, its current value is likely even higher, reflecting his years of dedicated hard work.
Named ‘Nawab’ in Honour of His Father
Nawazuddin Siddiqui named his house ‘Nawab’ in memory of his late father. The design draws inspiration from his ancestral home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. This emotional connection adds a personal touch, blending his childhood memories with the success he has achieved today.
Unique Architecture and Design
The house has a proper Nawabi-style design. It uses white and ivory colours, with beautiful arches and wooden touches. The traditional jaali work on the terrace and balconies gives it a royal, heritage look, almost like a mini-palace.
Spacious Interiors and Rooms
This huge mansion reportedly has seven big rooms and two large dining halls. Inside, the look is very simple and clean. White walls, wooden furniture, and classic decor items give the whole house a calm and classy feel.
Special Luxury Features
The house also has some top-class facilities, like a private theatre room and a personal gym. Big French windows let in a lot of sunlight, making the inside feel open and airy.
Lush Garden and Peaceful Corners
One of the best things about this house is its green garden and open lawn. Finding something like this in a crowded city like Mumbai is very rare. The terrace and outdoor seating area are perfect spots for the actor to chill and get away from the city's noise.
A Symbol of His Inspiring Journey
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's home is not just another luxury bungalow. It tells the story of his incredible journey. He went from living in small rented rooms during his struggling days to now owning this massive mansion in Mumbai. Today, this house is a symbol of his hard work and success.
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