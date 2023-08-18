OMG! Is Uorfi Javed bisexual? Is she in love with her bestie Kajol? Here's what we know

Uorfi aka Urfi Javed's viral liplock photo with her best friend Kajol Tyagi has stirred beliefs over her sexual orientation. Uorfi indeed had relationships with men in the past, but this report of her dating Kajol is shocking.

Uorfi Javed is a stunning woman well-known for her fashion statements and how she handles herself. With her own style and outfit, the DIY clothes queen captures the attention of all spectators.



Urfi is today one of the most admired fashion divas on the planet, and many major designers around the country consider her name to be the number-one option for launching their couture.



The diva is highly committed to her profession and principles, and although she has been working in the field for many years, her name has never appeared with any actor. In several interviews, she has also stated that she hasn't kissed a guy in years; is this due to her dating a girl?

The fashion star exudes elegance to the paparazzi, who are usually seen applauding for Uorfi's appearance. For a long time, the actress has been discreet about her personal life, leaving the audience in the dark about her love life.

The DIY queen has made news occasionally, but this time it's because she's dating one of her close friend, Kajol. Uorfi is regularly seen with her when they go out to eat for lunch or supper. The photographs they upload are so spicy that they appear to be in a relationship.



Nobody can deny Uorfi and Kajol's fantastic friendship as they spend their weekends together and go on holidays together. Uorfi had previous relationships with men, but the news of her dating Kajol might be interpreted as Uorfi being bisexual. Uorfi has never revealed her connection with Kajol, although their affinity appears far more than friendship.

Meanwhile, her followers adore Uorfi Javed, and her good acts of looking after paparazzi garner her a lot of attention. As yet, she has not confirmed being in a relationship.



Urfi formerly dated Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. They subsequently buried their differences while remaining on good terms. Urfi even said in her interviews that she hasn't kissed a guy in a long time.

As Urfi and Kajal's kissing photo spreads like wildfire online, stories about her sexual orientation flood the internet.

Many people have speculated if Urfi is bisexual or whether her new tweet confirms her relationship status.