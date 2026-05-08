4 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Vijay may have to wait a bit longer

Astrology experts suggest that these 108 seats have given Vijay a strong foundation. However, Rahu's influence indicates he might have to wait a while for the full Chief Minister post. Beyond astrology, the real question is whether he will get the 118 seats needed for a majority. We have to wait and see if VCK and the Left parties will support him. Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on numerological beliefs and astrology. It is for analytical purposes only and not to determine anyone's political success. In politics, only the people's vote decides victory or defeat.