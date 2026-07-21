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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Crosses Rs 127 Crore Despite Monday Drop
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its successful run at the Indian box office despite a sharp drop on its second Monday. The comedy entertainer has crossed Rs 127 crore in India and is steadily moving
Dhamaal 4 Crosses Rs 127 Crore in India
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 remained one of the top-performing Hindi films at the box office, even after facing the usual weekday slowdown. According to early estimates, the comedy earned Rs 3.25 crore on its second Monday, registering a significant decline from Sunday's business.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 127.75 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 152.20 crore. Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.50 crore, taking its international total to Rs 22 crore. Overall, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 174.20 crore, keeping the film on course for another successful week.
Strong Weekend Helped Offset Weekday Dip
Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore on its first day before witnessing impressive growth over its opening weekend. The film collected Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and a franchise-best Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.
Although collections dropped during the weekdays, the comedy maintained a steady pace and crossed the Rs 100 crore India net mark on Day 8. A strong second weekend, with earnings of Rs 10.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10, helped the film reach Rs 124.50 crore before the expected Monday decline.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Week 1: Rs 96.00 crore
Day 8: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 9: Rs 10.25 crore
Day 10: Rs 12.75 crore
Day 11: Rs 3.25 crore
Total: Rs 127.75 crore
Ensemble Cast and Family Appeal Continue to Drive Audiences
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 carries forward the franchise's signature mix of slapstick humour, chaotic adventures and family-friendly entertainment. The film features Ajay Devgn alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand.
Despite competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the film has continued attracting audiences across multiplexes and mass centres. Ahead of its release, the movie also sparked online discussions over jokes related to Anjali Anand's character, with the actress later responding to the criticism herself.
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