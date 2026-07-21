Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 remained one of the top-performing Hindi films at the box office, even after facing the usual weekday slowdown. According to early estimates, the comedy earned Rs 3.25 crore on its second Monday, registering a significant decline from Sunday's business.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 127.75 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 152.20 crore. Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.50 crore, taking its international total to Rs 22 crore. Overall, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 174.20 crore, keeping the film on course for another successful week.