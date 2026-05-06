Vijay’s old 10th-grade marksheet has gone viral as he rises in Tamil Nadu politics. The report shows he was an average student, sparking discussion about his academic journey and unexpected success beyond studies.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Vijay, is currently making headlines as he prepares for a major role in Tamil Nadu politics. However, alongside his political journey, his 10th-grade marksheet has gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about his early academic performance and how far he has come from his school days.

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An Average Student With Strong Language Skills

According to reports, Vijay completed his schooling in Chennai at a reputed matriculation school in Virugambakkam. His total score was 711 out of 1100, which is about 65%. While he performed well in Tamil, scoring 155 out of 200, Mathematics was his weakest subject, with 95 out of 200. In Science, English, and Social Science, he scored 206/300, 133/200, and 122/200, respectively.

College Dropout to Film Stardom

After completing his schooling at institutions including Fathima School in Kodambakkam and Balalok School in Virugambakkam, Vijay enrolled at Loyola College Chennai for a degree in Visual Communication. However, his passion for acting led him to drop out before completing his studies, as he entered the film industry and eventually became one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

From Student Life to Political Success

In a full-circle moment, Vijay recently revisited Loyola College after his political success, where he was welcomed with pride by students and supporters. His party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, has made a strong impact in Tamil Nadu politics, reportedly challenging established parties. As his political journey gains momentum, the viral marksheet is being seen as a reminder that academic averages do not limit future success.