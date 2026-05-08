With Vijay's TVK falling short of a majority in Tamil Nadu, VCK, CPI, and CPM are holding crucial meetings to decide whether to extend support. The Governor has not yet invited TVK to form a government, leading to political uncertainty and protests.

VCK to Decide on Supporting TVK Amid Stalemate

As the suspense continues over the government formation in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has called for a "high-level committee" meeting of the party on Friday to take a call on whether to support Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose 108-seat win in the recent elections falls short of the magic figure of 118 in the 234-seat State Assembly.

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The meeting, via Zoom call, is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today. VCK won two seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan told reporters today, "This evening we have a room meeting with high-level committee members. We are going to discuss the current political scenario and will decide what our stance in this crisis is," he said.

Referring to TVK's outreach efforts, the VCK leader said the invitation to extend support would also be discussed during the meeting. "Invitation from TVK to support, we will discuss this in the meeting," he said. "As well as we are still with the DMK alliance, so we will discuss the DMK relation. How are we going to maintain and continue so all these issues will be discussed," he added.

Left Parties Weigh Options, Urge Governor to Act

Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D Raja today emphasised that TVK, which emerged as the single largest party, should be allowed to form the government and said that Tamil Nadu Governor must abide by the "established conventions" in India's parliamentary democratic system.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established. Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

Raja, however, refused to comment on the AIADMK-DMK tie-up buzz amid the delay over Tamil Nadu government formation. "...We want the Governor to invite the single largest party, TVK, should be allowed to form the government...The Governor must follow the established practices and conventions in our parliamentary democratic system...I do not know whether AIADMK and DMK are coming together or not...As far as we are concerned, yes, people want the left also to come to power...," he told ANI.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam said that the party will make a "correct" decision today whether to extend support to TVK's Vijay to form a government in the State. "Our party is in the process of decision making... We will make a correct decision today itself," he told ANI. A meeting is underway in Chennai. CPI, CPM, and VCK are holding a meeting in Chennai. Within two to three hours, we can come to a conclusion and a decision. Our party's national executive will meet here in Delhi."

He was responding to whether his party will support TVK or go with DMK. "I donot want to make a comment on that," he said while reacting to AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, who said, "...The public sentiment is there that AIADMK has to come back to power...That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God".

TVK Works to Garner Support

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority.

In other development , AIADMK leaders arrived at the residence of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai. TVK supporters today staged a protest outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.A TVK supporter told ANI outside TVK Chief Vijay's residence, "... Vijay will take charge. DMK has been totally rejected. The public gave its vote to Vijay. DMK has no ground. The governor must take some appropriate action." (ANI)