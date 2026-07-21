Vijay Varma shared a cryptic Instagram Story after reportedly losing followers for backing the NEET protest. His post comes days after he voiced support for students and education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Actor Vijay Varma has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time with a cryptic Instagram Story that many believe is aimed at people who unfollowed him after he publicly supported the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Without naming anyone, the actor shared a humorous GIF along with a message in Hindi that read, "Chup chap bhi unfollow kar sakte ho.. sab batana nahi hota," followed by a laughing emoji. The post quickly sparked discussion online, with many linking it to the backlash he reportedly faced after expressing his views.

Actor Stands by Students and Sonam Wangchuk

Over the past few days, Vijay has openly supported students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak. The protests have gained nationwide attention, with students seeking a fair investigation and action against those responsible.

The actor has also extended his support to education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike demanding greater transparency and reforms in India's examination system. Through his social media posts, Vijay has urged people to pay attention to the concerns being raised by students and activists.

Several Celebrities Join the Movement

Vijay is not the only celebrity to speak out. A number of actors and filmmakers have publicly backed the students' demands and called for greater transparency in the examination process.

Hrithik Roshan shared an emotional message expressing solidarity with students, while Sonakshi Sinha also voiced her support. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, and Abhay Deol have appealed for dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk. Meanwhile, actor Atul Kulkarni observed a one-day hunger strike in support of the activist, and filmmaker Pa Ranjith criticised the action against protesters, adding his voice to the growing calls for accountability and education reforms.