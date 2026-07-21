Hema Malini opened up about the struggles her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are facing post the death of their father, Dharmendra. Here's what the actress shared. Keep scrolling to know more.

The death of veteran actor Dharmendra left a void in the film industry and theres no denying that. He was one of the most loved and celebrated stars who made everyone go WOW with his starry presence and impeccable acting skills. Months after he was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, has opened up about the family's grief and how her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are struggling to cope with their father's loss.

Hema Malini On How Her Family Is Dealing With Loss

Talking about the moment whe she accepted Dharmendra's award, Hema revealed that she could feel his presence, "I could see my daughter Ahana was crying like anything. Because he has given so much love to the family, and my daughters are mad about him. I have five grandchildren today, and each of them is so fond of him. I am really fortunate to have worked with him in so many films and then get him as my life partner also. It's a blessing; it's a God intervention. Today, when he is not there, I am going on a lonely track, remembering him always, why these things happened."

How Her Daughters Are Dealing With The Loss

"I miss his beautiful smile, attractive face and his voice. Even today, I feel he is there, but he's not physically present. I feel very uncomfortable talking about it. He was very fond of family, of all of us staying together. He always kept saying, 'Stay together. Never be alone. Always be with the children.' I am happy, but at the same time I feel very sad when I see both my daughters deeply hurt and very, very upset that Papa is not around. That void can never be fulfilled."

About His Passing

In November 2025, Indian cinema bid farewell to legendary actor Dharmendra. Earlier that month, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare, sparking widespread rumours about his demise. At the time, his family dismissed the speculation and confirmed that he had returned home to recover. However, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind an enduring legacy in Indian cinema.