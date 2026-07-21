Nearly 17 years after its blockbuster release, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is set to return to theatres. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will hit the big screen again on September 4, giving fans another chance to relive the cult classic.

Fans of Aamir Khan are in for a nostalgic treat as one of Bollywood’s most loved films, 3 Idiots, is all set to return to the big screen. Nearly 17 years after its original release, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial will be re-released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, giving audiences another chance to relive the iconic coming-of-age drama.

3 Idiots To Hit Theatres Again

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became a landmark film in Hindi cinema with its emotional story, memorable performances and powerful message on education and chasing one’s passion. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in lead roles.

According to reports, the re-release is part of NH Studioz’s plans after acquiring the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films catalogue. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film will return to theatres with a grand release, allowing both old fans and a new generation of moviegoers to experience the blockbuster on the big screen once again.

Aamir Khan Recently Cleared The Rancho-Sonam Wangchuk Debate

The film has also been making headlines recently because of the long-standing belief that Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho (Phunsukh Wangdu), was inspired by education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

During a question-and-answer session at the British Film Institute (BFI), Aamir dismissed the claim. He said that neither he, director Rajkumar Hirani nor writer Abhijat Joshi knew Sonam Wangchuk while making the film. The actor also clarified that co-star Omi Vaidya’s recent statement suggesting otherwise was incorrect.