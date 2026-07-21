According to early box office estimates, The Odyssey collected around Rs 8.35 crore net on its first Monday after running in over 9,100 shows across India. This takes the film's total India net collection to an estimated Rs 69.65 crore, while its gross earnings have reached approximately Rs 83.14 crore.

The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend, beginning with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before climbing to Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Despite a nearly 62 percent drop in collections on Monday, the overall performance remains impressive and reflects the film's strong audience appeal.