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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 80 Crore in India Despite Monday Dip
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 80 crore gross mark at the Indian box office in just four days. Although collections dropped on Monday, the Matt Damon-led epic continues to dominate theatres
The Odyssey Crosses Rs 80 Crore Gross in Four Days
According to early box office estimates, The Odyssey collected around Rs 8.35 crore net on its first Monday after running in over 9,100 shows across India. This takes the film's total India net collection to an estimated Rs 69.65 crore, while its gross earnings have reached approximately Rs 83.14 crore.
The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend, beginning with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday before climbing to Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Despite a nearly 62 percent drop in collections on Monday, the overall performance remains impressive and reflects the film's strong audience appeal.
English Version Leads While Competition Continues
The original English-language version has been the biggest contributor to the film's success in India. Nearly 80 percent of its total earnings have come from the English release, generating around Rs 66.18 crore gross. The dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have together contributed close to Rs 16.96 crore.
Even with new releases in theatres, The Odyssey continues to lead the Indian box office. It remains ahead of horror film Evil Dead Burn, while also competing with the Hindi comedy Dhamaal 4, which has already established a strong run in its own market.
Nolan Sets New Records as Spider-Man Release Nears
The Odyssey has delivered Christopher Nolan's biggest opening in India, outperforming the opening-day collections of his previous films including Oppenheimer, Tenet, Interstellar and Dunkirk. The film has also opened strongly worldwide, becoming one of the director's biggest global releases.
The next major challenge for the film will arrive on July 30 with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland. With the superhero franchise expected to attract massive audiences, the Indian box office is set for another high-profile Hollywood clash.
Featuring Matt Damon as King Odysseus, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.
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