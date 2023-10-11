Nora Fatehi SEXY photos: Actress 5 BOLD dance moves that went on to trend!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi wowed us with her dance moves. Nora's popularity is rising, and her forthcoming projects will undoubtedly be amazing.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It's no secret that Nora Fatehi has a string of smash music videos up her sleeve. She is the reigning queen of the charts, breaking records and setting new standards in the entertainment business. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rani Nach Meri: Guru Randhawa's OG Nach Meri Rani song begins with a robot taking over in the human shape of Nora Fatehi, performing actions that everyone wants to imitate. Nora Fatehi was seen in two looks that grabbed the mind and senses in the year 2020. 

    On YouTube, the song has about 686 million views

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    O Saki Saki: This chart-topping tune showcased her and made the greatest use of her artistic ability. This song by Batla House enabled her to thrive and succeed in the entertainment industry, earning a devoted audience. Her motions in this song are unrivalled, and we can confidently declare that no one could have done it better than her. 

    This song has gotten over 730 million views on YouTube. 

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Dilbar 5: This is a tune that requires no introduction. This smash popular song soared to the top of the charts, garnering over 1.2 billion views! With the release of Satyamev Jayate in 2018, she established herself as one of the actresses to watch. One gets shivers just seeing her move so smoothly in the song. She truly is the queen of dance. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Naah: This song by Harrdy Sandhu, released in 2018, swept the internet by storm! Nora Fatehi's motions in this video were a revelation for everyone who watched her for the first time, setting evergreen notes. With flawless dancing steps in heels, this was something that no one in the industry had ever attempted.  

    The song has received 601 million views on YouTube. 

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Pachtaoge 2: This song video, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora and featuring Arijit Singh's hauntingly lovely voice, elicits such powerful emotions when watched and heard. Our main lady's acting nuances make you feel you're enduring their struggle, which is highly devastating. 

    With 636 million views, the song continues to strike all the right notes. 

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is slated to grace the silver screen with some thrilling title parts in her future films.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Her Telugu debut in Varun Tej's 'Matka' promises to be a watershed moment in her career, while her collaboration with Vidyut Jamwal in the high-octane sports-action flick 'Crakk' has fans excited for a dynamic on-screen partnership.

    Furthermore, she'll be featured in two more films that are now in the works: Remo Dsouza's 'Be Happy,' in which she co-stars with Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Khemu's 'Madgaon Express,' in which she'll be seen assuming multiple avatars in main parts, demonstrating her great flexibility.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Nora Fatehi's popularity is rising, and her forthcoming projects will undoubtedly be unique. So, let us go into Nora Fatehi's tunes that continue to make us groove

