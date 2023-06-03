Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood

    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    When Nora Fatehi initially arrived in India, she said that she was handed a road map to fame, but she was unable to follow it as it was sexist and had no place for strong, independent women.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite not being from here, Nora Fatehi has established a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora discussed the kind of advise she got when she first started out.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When she first arrived in Mumbai, she claimed to have felt insecure because she didn't know Hindi. She claimed that she made it a point to learn the language as a sign of appreciation for the nation that has given her so much.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also spilled beans when the actress revealed that, during the initial years, several people asked her if she wanted to be like the next Katrina Kaif, or the next big star.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When she first arrived in Mumbai, she claimed to have felt insecure because she didn't know Hindi. She claimed that she made it a point to learn the language as a sign of appreciation for the nation that has given her so much.


     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Nora claimed that because she lacked credentials, she was unable to "follow this formula." and decided to make her own mark in the industry.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She began as a Bigg Boss participant before appearing in a number of famous songs in well-known films. She has appeared in films like Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali' anr

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    6 delectable spicy mango recipes vma

    6 delectable and spicy mango recipes

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine osf

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine

    Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out ADC

    Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon