Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood

When Nora Fatehi initially arrived in India, she said that she was handed a road map to fame, but she was unable to follow it as it was sexist and had no place for strong, independent women.



Despite not being from here, Nora Fatehi has established a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora discussed the kind of advise she got when she first started out.

When she first arrived in Mumbai, she claimed to have felt insecure because she didn't know Hindi. She claimed that she made it a point to learn the language as a sign of appreciation for the nation that has given her so much.

She also spilled beans when the actress revealed that, during the initial years, several people asked her if she wanted to be like the next Katrina Kaif, or the next big star.

However, Nora claimed that because she lacked credentials, she was unable to "follow this formula." and decided to make her own mark in the industry.

