Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have become the talk of the town. This is because of their rumoured relationship. The duo has now opened up about the same. Read to know further.



Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa created a stir on social media when they posted photos from a beach in Goa on social media. Fans started speculating that the duo had been dating and romance was brewing between the two.

During an interview with ETimes, Nora and Guru, who have been promoting their new song, were asked about their relationship status. Nora replied that she was crying at home as she was upset. " I was like, I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying".



Adding to the joke cracked by Nora, Guru said that he does not know who clicked the photo. He feels it's part of the job, of the audience and of them as well. It is okay. If somebody thinks that he is dating a beautiful girl like Nora, it does not bother him as it is all part of the job, but he thanks everybody who thinks that they are still dating.



Nora also said that at least they are important enough for someone to talk about them. Imagine nobody even cared that they were on the beach, and that would be very sad. In the photos that went viral on social media, both Nora and Guru were seen taking a stroll at the shore of the beach. In the photos, it is seen that the duo share a good bond. Also read: Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Harrdy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram