  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 7:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have become the talk of the town. This is because of their rumoured relationship. The duo has now opened up about the same. Read to know further.
     

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa created a stir on social media when they posted photos from a beach in Goa on social media. Fans started speculating that the duo had been dating and romance was brewing between the two.

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    During an interview with ETimes, Nora and Guru, who have been promoting their new song, were asked about their relationship status. Nora replied that she was crying at home as she was upset. " I was like, I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying".
     

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Adding to the joke cracked by Nora, Guru said that he does not know who clicked the photo. He feels it's part of the job, of the audience and of them as well. It is okay. If somebody thinks that he is dating a beautiful girl like Nora, it does not bother him as it is all part of the job, but he thanks everybody who thinks that they are still dating.
     

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Nora also said that at least they are important enough for someone to talk about them. Imagine nobody even cared that they were on the beach, and that would be very sad. 

    In the photos that went viral on social media, both Nora and Guru were seen taking a stroll at the shore of the beach. In the photos, it is seen that the duo share a good bond. 

    Also read: Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Harrdy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    On the other side, the wait is over for all fans of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi. The dance video of the rumoured couple has come online, and the name of the song is Dance Meri Rani. It has left everyone impressed. Nora is seen twerking sensuously. The song has impressed everyone, and the crackling chemistry between Nora and Guru has left everyone stunned. The peppy number surely shall be the anthem of 2021.
     

    Also read: Nora Fatehi’s stunning dress to Deepika Padukone’s temple visit and more, here is where the stars were seen

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Spider Man No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    Recent Stories

    Round-up 2021: Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 5 sporting moments that made India proud-ayh

    Round-up 2021: Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 6 sporting moments that made India proud

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    5G services to be rolled out in India several cities in 2022 gcw

    5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    Fact check Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon