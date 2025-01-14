Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the Oscars 2025 nominations to January 23 due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The fires have disrupted lives across California, prompting schedule changes, including extended voting and the cancellation of the annual nominee luncheon

Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars 2025 nominations will be delayed again due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, which have severely impacted many lives across California. The nominations, initially set for an earlier date, have been postponed by almost a week and are now scheduled to be revealed on January 23.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed their sadness over the devastation caused by the wildfires and the profound losses endured by the community. They emphasized the Academy’s role as a unifying force within the film industry and its commitment to supporting the community during challenging times.

Due to the active fires in the Los Angeles area, the Academy has also extended the nominations voting period for its members until Friday. Originally, the nominations were to be announced that same morning.

The organization has decided to cancel its annual nominee luncheon, an event known for producing the traditional “class photos” of nominees. Additionally, the Scientific and Technical Awards, previously scheduled for February 18, will be rescheduled to a later date.

Despite these changes, the 97th Oscars ceremony will proceed as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. The event will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm ET, with a simultaneous live stream available on Hulu.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi celebrates Pongal at G Kisan Reddy's Delhi house with Chiranjeevi [PHOTOS]

This is not the first time the Oscars have been delayed. In 2021, both the nominations and ceremony were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, the Oscars have faced delays for various reasons, including severe flooding in Los Angeles in 1938, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS] ATG

Idli Kadai: Dhanush shares NEW posters of movie on Pongal [PHOTOS]

Sankranthiki Vasthunam X review: Venkatesh Daggubati's film is a perfect Sankranti treat; says fans ATG

Sankranthiki Vasthunam X review: Venkatesh Daggubati's film is a perfect Sankranti treat; says fans

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes NTI

Amitabh Bachchan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ravi Kishan and more celebrate Lohri with heartfelt wishes

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date RBA

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Recent Stories

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos NTI

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral snt

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report shk

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela NTI

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10% gcw

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10%

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon