Osacar 2025: Nominations delayed AGAIN due to LA fires; to be announced on THIS date

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the Oscars 2025 nominations to January 23 due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The fires have disrupted lives across California, prompting schedule changes, including extended voting and the cancellation of the annual nominee luncheon

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars 2025 nominations will be delayed again due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, which have severely impacted many lives across California. The nominations, initially set for an earlier date, have been postponed by almost a week and are now scheduled to be revealed on January 23.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed their sadness over the devastation caused by the wildfires and the profound losses endured by the community. They emphasized the Academy’s role as a unifying force within the film industry and its commitment to supporting the community during challenging times.

Due to the active fires in the Los Angeles area, the Academy has also extended the nominations voting period for its members until Friday. Originally, the nominations were to be announced that same morning.

The organization has decided to cancel its annual nominee luncheon, an event known for producing the traditional “class photos” of nominees. Additionally, the Scientific and Technical Awards, previously scheduled for February 18, will be rescheduled to a later date.

Despite these changes, the 97th Oscars ceremony will proceed as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. The event will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 pm ET, with a simultaneous live stream available on Hulu.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi celebrates Pongal at G Kisan Reddy's Delhi house with Chiranjeevi [PHOTOS]

This is not the first time the Oscars have been delayed. In 2021, both the nominations and ceremony were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, the Oscars have faced delays for various reasons, including severe flooding in Los Angeles in 1938, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Latest Videos