Ink-redible! Laser technology unveils intricate tattoos on 1,200-year-old Peruvian mummies; see pictures

Researchers uncovered intricate 1,200-year-old tattoos on Peruvian mummies using laser technology, revealing exceptional artistry with cactus needles and animal bones.

incredible Laser technology unveils intricate tattoos on 1,200-year-old Peruvian mummies; see pictures snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 6:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Modern tattoo enthusiasts with access to numbing creams and electric machines might not appreciate the painstaking effort that went into body art centuries ago. But researchers have now uncovered a glimpse of this ancient artistry by revealing intricate tattoos on 1,200-year-old Peruvian mummies, created using cactus needle spikes and sharpened animal bones.

A team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong utilized advanced laser-stimulated fluorescence (LSF) technology to examine the preserved remains of individuals from the Chancay culture, a pre-Hispanic civilization known for its mass production of ceramics, textiles, and metals around 900 CE. They analyzed over 100 mummies, finding that the preserved skin fluoresced under lasers, offering high-contrast images that unveiled hidden tattoo designs.

The tattoos, created with remarkable precision, exceeded the artistic quality of other artifacts from the era, such as pottery and textiles. The designs included exquisite geometric and zoomorphic patterns, with linear details as fine as 0.1 to 0.2 millimeters wide. Researchers concluded that the tattoos were meticulously crafted by hand, likely using pointed tools such as cactus needles or animal bones.

"Tattoos were a prevalent art form in pre-Hispanic South America exemplified by mummified human remains with preserved skin decoration that reflects the personal and cultural representations of their times," researchers wrote in their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

"Tattoos are known to fade and bleed over time and this is compounded in mummies by the decay of the body, inhibiting the ability to examine the original art. Laser-stimulated fluorescence (LSF) produces images based on fluorescence emitted from within the target," researchers added.

"We find that the preserved skin fluoresced strongly underneath the black tattoo ink yielding a high-contrast image that virtually eliminates the ink bleed, revealing the exceptionally fine details of the original artwork. The level of detail and precision of the artwork was found to be higher than associated pottery, textiles, and rock art suggesting special effort was expended by the Chancay on at least some of their tattoos," they added.

The researchers further said, "The 0.1 to 0.2 mm wide linear details reflect the fact that each ink dot was placed deliberately by hand with great skill, creating a variety of exquisite geometric and zoomorphic patterns. We can assume that this technique involved a pointed object finer than a standard modern tattoo needle, probably a single cactus needle or sharpened animal bone based on known materials available to the artists."

Interestingly, a separate study from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg, Germany, found that attitudes toward tattoos differ across age groups. People over 50 tend to rate extreme tattoos as less attractive compared to younger generations, likely influenced by traditional stereotypes surrounding body art.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout anr

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout

WARNING Doctors expose the disgusting reason you should NEVER eat in your car snt

WARNING! Doctors expose the disgusting reason you should NEVER eat in your car

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over misinformation on General Elections 2024 vkp

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over misinformation on General Elections 2024

Recent Stories

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout anr

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol arrested amid martial law fallout

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason NTI

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh; Here's the controversial reason

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon