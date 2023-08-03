Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans with Cleavage, Hourglass figure in BLACK halter neck bralette

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli ramps the heat and serves delectable looks in a black halter neck bralette. She dropped many jaws with her admirable fashion choices and sultry avatar. Nikki Tamboli is always lauded and loved by fans for her sartorial choices on Instagram. Her sizzling photos go VIRAL and shake social media.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

