    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans in topless denim attire; see scorching pictures

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli ramps the heat and serves delectable looks in a backless denim-on-denim outfit. She dropped many jaws with her admirable fashion choices and sultry avatar. Nikki Tamboli is always lauded and loved by fans for her sartorial choices on Instagram. Her sizzling photos go VIRAL and shake social media.

    article_image1

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    We want to add Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's latest holiday look to the shopping cart. Check out her recent sultry snaps in a risque topless denim look that definitely made several heads turn.

    article_image2

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in the light blue-coloured denim open attire, which is backless as she flaunts her toned back and glimpses of her breasts to fans in the photo.

    article_image3

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is a total fashionista and disruptor. The actress proves her love for denim vibes by slaying it effortlessly in an open denim shirt and pants in this risque and topless photoshoot which flaunts her sexy back.

    article_image4

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli has given fans a dose of charm and desire by donning an open denim shirt and denim pants in this risque and topless photoshoot which flaunts her sexy back.

    article_image5

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image6

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is a total beach bum. The actress proves her love for tropical vibes by slaying it effortlessly in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image7

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks stunning and is a sight to behold in a vibrant white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she enjoys her photoshoot.

