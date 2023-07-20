Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress shocks fans in topless denim attire; see scorching pictures

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli ramps the heat and serves delectable looks in a backless denim-on-denim outfit. She dropped many jaws with her admirable fashion choices and sultry avatar. Nikki Tamboli is always lauded and loved by fans for her sartorial choices on Instagram. Her sizzling photos go VIRAL and shake social media.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

We want to add Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's latest holiday look to the shopping cart. Check out her recent sultry snaps in a risque topless denim look that definitely made several heads turn.

Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in the light blue-coloured denim open attire, which is backless as she flaunts her toned back and glimpses of her breasts to fans in the photo.

Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning and is a sight to behold in a vibrant white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she enjoys her photoshoot.