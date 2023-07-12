Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in plunging neckline blouse, one said, 'Blouse Pehna Hi Kyu'

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli, who is known for her fashion sense, effortlessly exudes glamour in every outfit she wears was brutally trolled for revealing too much; check out the pictures 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli, who rose to stardom after appearing on Bigg Boss 14 season 14, turned to social media to reveal daring shots from her recent photoshoot.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is well-known for her exceptional fashion sense, oozes elegance in every ensemble she wears.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki has a big social media following and frequently posts sizzling reels on Instagram that set the internet on fire. Her admirers lavish her with attention.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The former Bigg Boss 14 competitor recently made a remarkable appearance, capturing everyone's attention as she posed gracefully in a stunning saree.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nikki's most daring avatar has raised the temperature as she revealed photographs from her most recent photoshoot. She drew a lot of attention with her gorgeous saree and dramatic plunging neckline shirt.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She accessorised her ethnic ensemble with heavy gold jewellery and understated glam makeup. Take a look at the video.
     

    article_image7

    Nikki Tamboli's daring video shoot went viral, and the diva was mercilessly mocked for showing too much. A user said, "blosue pehna h kyu hai bhn." Another user added, "It is strange that she wears traditional clothes with such suspicion, revealing the charms of women." "Humari aurat ese blouse pahen kr jeth devar sasur k samne jayegi to jung ho jayegi...," another person said. A social media user said, "Tumko dikhna hi tha to saree kyo pahni be."
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli has participated in a number of reality programmes and Tamil films. Tamboli stated in an interview with ETimes that she does not want to pursue television or reality programmes right now since she wants to make her Bollywood debut soon.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I have no plans to do any TV shows in the near future." I'm also not interested in doing any reality programmes right now. I have a couple intriguing projects in the works, but I don't want to talk about them until they hit the floors. Nikki was cited as adding, "I want to make my Bollywood debut soon."
     

