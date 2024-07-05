Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST'

    Actress and Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli often takes to social media to share her hot pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    On Thursday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her new photoshoot.

    article_image2

    In the pictures, she was seen wearing a black tube top and pulled her skirt down while she posed to the cameras. 

    article_image3

    She kept her blonde hair open and wore reddish-brown lipstick, kajal, and eyeliner. The actress ditched accessories. 

    article_image4

    She posed sexily showing off her toned and sexy body while the visible bikini bottom strap pushes the boundaries of boldness.

    article_image5

    She donned a black tube top with a low-waisted long beige skirt that accentuated her long abdomen and slim figure. 

    article_image6

    Nikki expresses her innate appeal in intriguing positions. Her charming demeanor in front of the camera makes us fall for her.

