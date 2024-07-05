Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST'

Actress and Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli often takes to social media to share her hot pictures.

On Thursday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her new photoshoot.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a black tube top and pulled her skirt down while she posed to the cameras.

She kept her blonde hair open and wore reddish-brown lipstick, kajal, and eyeliner. The actress ditched accessories.

She posed sexily showing off her toned and sexy body while the visible bikini bottom strap pushes the boundaries of boldness.

She donned a black tube top with a low-waisted long beige skirt that accentuated her long abdomen and slim figure.

Nikki expresses her innate appeal in intriguing positions. Her charming demeanor in front of the camera makes us fall for her.

