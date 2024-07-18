Nick Jonas shares kiss with Priyanka Chopra on her 42nd birthday, calls her 'My Love'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18. Nick Jonas shares a sweet birthday post, posting some romantic throwback moments.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. Among all the birthday love flooding in, it was husband Nick Jonas' request for her that left admirers speechless. They are unquestionably each other's greatest cheerleaders, dishing out enormous relationship goals. The 'Sucker' singer headed to Instagram to post a series of happy photographs with his lady love, as well as a heartfelt statement for her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sharing the photos, he wrote, ‘The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.’ Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance began after the latter entered the Baywatch diva's DMs before starting to date in May 2018. Within two months, the couple realised they were perfect for one other, and Nick proposed on Priyanka's birthday in July.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

They married in two elaborate wedding ceremonies in December of that year. The couple now has a daughter together, whom they received via surrogacy. Nick revealed in 2021 how Priyanka Chopra helped him when one of his albums underperformed, leaving him distraught.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

“My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album’. The way she loved me through it and was just proud meant a lot,” Nick shared on the Jonas Brothers’ YouTube channel.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

There was also a lovely candid shot of the two holding hands on the beach. Priyanka appeared in a yellow bikini for a pool photo, presumably taken by her adoring husband. There was also an undated sun-kissed snapshot of the birthday girl.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

A fan commented on Nick's birthday post for Priyanka, "Happiest birthday to the beautifully gorgeous lady, wishing you lots of love and happiness." Another comment read, "Protect this couple at all cost. Happy Birthday!" Another person said, "She’s SO flawless!!!!! I love you guys so much! Happy birthday, queen."

Latest Videos