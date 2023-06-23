Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nia Sharma SUPER-SEXY photos: TV star enjoys her beach vacay in Malibu; dons BOLD cut-out monokini

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    TV actress Nia Sharma has shared some sexy and steamy pictures of her photos on her Instagram page from her Malibu, USA vacation wearing a white monokini. Her fans and followers complimented her beauty and amazing perfect body. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nia Sharma is one of the most well-known television actresses. She has a large fan base on social media, and people go out of their way to laud her attractiveness and activities. The actress frequently posts photos and videos to Instagram to keep her followers up to speed on her life.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nia's creative and daring wardrobe choices and her great performance continue to astound her fans. She is continuously setting the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping photos.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Jamai Raja actress looks stunning in both ethnic and western clothing. Nia recently uploaded stunning photos of herself in a white monokini relaxing on the beach in California. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share images from her California trip with her friends and followers. She is seen in the photos having fun at the Malibu beach while posing like a gorgeous diva.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a white cut-out monokini outfit and black sunglasses. Because of the warm weather, her hair was damp and shiny. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nia captioned her photos, "Like Roasted Burnt Garlic... #martinisandsunnies #malibucalifornia." Nia has previously published images of herself in a bikini on the beach. She frequently takes vacations and publishes images from them.

     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans were eager to comment to Nia's steamy photographs as soon as she uploaded them on Instagram. "Damn sexy...falling for you a little bit more," one fan said. Another person commented on "your beauty." "Sweetie Nia," said a third. 

