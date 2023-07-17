Nia Sharma oozes hotness in sexy pink outfit, Instagram photos makes fan go gaga over her

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a highly sensual pink gown with an especially plunging neckline, Nia Sharma amps up the heat and impresses her fans yet again. Check out the latest pictures:
     

    Nia Sharma's most recent hot Instagram video is turning up the heat. Nia, who just got back from an almost month-long exotic vacation, showed off her toned physique in a highly revealing pink gown with a plunging neckline as she posted a number of her sexy pictures on social media.

    Nia's pink outfit enhanced her desirable hourglass form and appeared too hot to handle. She put her hair up in a high ponytail, added a bold neckpiece, and finished the outfit with a pair of big hoops.

    She looks delectable in this pink outfit, flaunting her perfect cleavage and raising the mercury level. Her makeup and the pink cap just adds to the whole look and makes her even more gorgeous. 

    Last month, Nia Sharma and her mother Usha took a flight to the US. Through her Instagram Stories over the past three days, the actress has been giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her journey. 

    Nia Sharma earlier turned up the heat on Instagram by flaunting a hot white top with denim shorts and showcasing her toned body.

