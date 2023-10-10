Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nia Sharma looks HOT in green plunging dress, watch video

    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    Nia Sharma is currently holidaying in Dubai and the actress visited the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and looked stunning in a green dress. 

    article_image1

    Nia Sharma posted a video to her Instagram account on Tuesday, showing off her flawlessly toned physique in a plunging green green.

    article_image2

    She completed her ensemble with a silver neckline and a pair of white heels that made her look stunning as always.

    article_image3

    The actress showed off her sexy back dress while she looked down from the 154th floor of the world's tallest building. 

    article_image4

    She also wore bangles and a pair of earrings with her hair open. She had minimal makeup on with smoky kajal. 

    article_image5

    Sharing the video, she wrote, "When a random trip looks like this…..154th Floor," This shows that the actress is enjoying her Dubai life. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)RKK

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's chat with female Air Force pilot Lt. Shivangi Singh is unmissable - READ vma

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's chat with female Air Force pilot Lt. Shivangi Singh is unmissable - READ

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK)

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ SHG

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    5 harmful effects of afternoon naps RKK

    5 harmful effects of afternoon naps

    The real reason why Puducherry's lone woman MLA S Chandira Priyanga quit

    Real reason why Puducherry's lone woman MLA quit AINRC-BJP govt

    6 incredible benefits of Chia Seeds for Supple Skin vma eai

    6 incredible benefits of Chia Seeds for Supple Skin

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation AJR

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon