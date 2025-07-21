Mandala Murders to Sarzameen: 9 OTT releases this week
Catch exciting new releases on OTT platforms this week, featuring stars like Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Check out the release dates and platforms for these must-watch movies and web series
OTT Releases
This week, several exciting movies and web series are set to entertain audiences on OTT platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and Prime Video. Get ready for a diverse range of genres, including thriller, drama, action, and mystery.
Netflix Releases
Mandala Murders: A small-town murder mystery starring Vaani Kapoor. (July 25)
Letters From The Past: A mystery drama where a young woman uncovers secrets from her past. (July 23)
The Sandman Season 2 Part 2: Dream continues his quest to rebuild his empire. (July 24)
Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler returns to golf to fulfill his son's dream. (July 25)
The Winning Try: A rugby player turned coach leads his old school team to victory. (July 25)
Jio Hotstar Releases
Sarzameen: Prithviraj Sukumaran stars as an army officer fighting terrorism in Kashmir. (July 25)
Ronth: A Malayalam police thriller exploring the relationship between two officers. (July 22)
Prime Video Releases
Justice On Trial: A documentary series recreating prominent US court cases. (July 21)
Theatrical Releases
Harihara Veeramallu: Pawan Kalyan's period drama set during the Mughal empire. (July 24)