Sattamum Needhiyum to DNA: Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week You Can't Miss
From the web series 'Sattamum Needhiyum' to Atharvaa's 'DNA,' check out the list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week.
2 Min read
July 18 OTT Release Movies and Web Series
Just like new movies hit theaters every week, tons of films are constantly coming out on OTT platforms. This July 18th, a bunch of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies are ready to stream. Check out this list to see what's coming and where.
Sattamum Needhiyum
'Sattamum Needhiyum,' starring Saravanan and directed by Balaji Selvaraj, revolves around crime, law, and the courtroom. It starts streaming on Zee5 on July 18th.
Padai Thalaivan
'Padai Thalaivan,' starring Shanmugapandian and directed by Anbu, with music by Ilaiyaraaja, is coming to Tentkotta on July 18th after its theatrical release.
Kuberaa
Dhanush's 'Kuberaa,' directed by Sekhar Kammula, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, hits Amazon Prime on July 18th after its box office success.
மனிதர்கள்
'Manidhargal,' directed by Ram Indira, follows the story of friends who bury a friend after an accidental death and the troubles they face. It streams on Aha from July 18th.
DNA
Atharvaa's 'DNA,' directed by Nelson Venkatesan, with music by Ghibran, will be streaming on Jio Hotstar from July 19th.
Other Language Films on OTT
Telugu film 'Bhairavam' is releasing on Zee5. Hindi film 'The Bhoot Police' is also on Zee5. 'Special OPS' season 2 is on Jio Hotstar. 'Strange New Worlds' is on Jio Hotstar, 'Trigger' and 'Untamed' are on Netflix, and 'Riff Raff' is on Amazon Prime.
