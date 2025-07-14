Special Ops 2 to Kuberaa: 8 exciting OTT releases you can’t miss this week
New movies and web series are ready for OTT viewers this week. From July 14th to 20th, various content will be streaming on popular OTT platforms.
This Week's OTT Movies and Web Series
Prime Video
1. The Summer I Turned Pretty - Final Season
Starring Lola Tong, Christopher Brainy, and Gavin Casalegno, this web series is ready for its final season. The youth is eagerly waiting for this web series, which is a love triangle story.
Streaming date: July 16
2. Kubera
Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, this film is coming to OTT within a month. It will be streaming on Prime Video. Dhanush has shown his acting prowess in the role of a beggar in this film. Sekhar Kammula is the director of this film. This is also one of the films that you should not miss on OTT this week.
Streaming date: July 18
Netflix
2. Untamed
The web series follows a federal agent who uncovers the truth behind the death of a woman in Yosemite National Park. It stars Eric Bana, Sam Neill, and Rosemary DeWitt.
Streaming date: July 17
3. Almost Family
The film is a comedy about the egos of a Brazilian father and his Argentinean son-in-law. Leandro Hassum, Julia Swasinna, and Gabriel Goiti play the lead roles.
Streaming date: July 18
4. Paddington in Peru
This animated adventure film follows Paddington as he sets out to find his aunt, who has gone missing in the Peruvian jungle. The story revolves around the circumstances he encounters along the way.
Streaming date: July 18
Zee 5
5. Bhairava
This action-emotional drama film starring Manchu Manoj, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, and Nara Rohit is getting ready to entertain on OTT.
Streaming date: July 18
6. The Boothney
The film is based on a ghost that appears at St. Vincent's College on Valentine's Day and has horror elements. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.
Streaming date: July 18
Jio Hotstar
7. Special Ops 2
This web series is a thriller about Himmat Singh and his team preventing an impending cyber attack on India. It stars KK Menon in the lead role.
Streaming date: July 18
Sun NXT
3. Mani Dhargal
The film is based on the story of six friends who get into trouble while under the influence of alcohol.
Streaming date: July 18