Image Credit : X/Kuberaa

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty - Final Season

Starring Lola Tong, Christopher Brainy, and Gavin Casalegno, this web series is ready for its final season. The youth is eagerly waiting for this web series, which is a love triangle story.

Streaming date: July 16

2. Kubera

Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, this film is coming to OTT within a month. It will be streaming on Prime Video. Dhanush has shown his acting prowess in the role of a beggar in this film. Sekhar Kammula is the director of this film. This is also one of the films that you should not miss on OTT this week.

Streaming date: July 18