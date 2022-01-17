Netizens call Taimur Ali Khan 'terrorist', ‘Nanha Jihaadi' for pointing his toy gun at paparazzi

This is too low for all social media users who are trolling and calling Taimur Ali Khan 'terrorist' and 'Taliban' as the young lad showed off his toy gun during the weekend.

Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has been making headlines for her cuteness and innocence ever since Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan introduced him to the world. However, this time, the kid is in the news for the wrong reason. His cuteness-innocence always make headlines whenever his mother shares his pictures and videos on social media.



However, this time, Taimur Ali Khan is in the news for the wrong reason and because some social media users went too low as they trolled the little boy. Yes, some trolled Taimur for holding a toy gun and a school bag.



Last weekend, Taimur was spotted outside his grandfather Randhir Kapoor's house with his parents, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Many pictures and videos were uploaded on social media of the family.



Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram, where netizens started trolling and criticising him for pointing the gun at the camera. One wrote, “Karna to yahi hei bad mein,” while another, “Abhi se training chaluu wah.”



Trolls started calling Taimur 'Terrorist' one said, "Bada hoke yahi banna hai," said another. "Taliban lag raha hai," wrote one more user. Another wrote, “Jihadi wala naam dia h abba ne par jihadi banunga nhi.” Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s desi look to Taimur Ali Khan’s playtime, here is your photo round-up for the day