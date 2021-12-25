  • Facebook
    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    A private school in MP has asked class 6 students in an exam to write the name of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son’s name.

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Khandwa, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
    A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district has been pulled up for asking the name of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in an examination.

    Academic Heights Public School in Khandwa asked the students of class 6th to answer Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son’s full name in the current affairs section, during an examination. The picture of the examination paper has gone viral since then.

    With this incident, the parents have filed a complaint with the district education department, asking for strict action on the private school.

    The ‘current affairs’ section for the class 6 students had a total of five questions, and the children had to answer all of them. In these questions, children were asked to name: the first Grand Master of Chess from India, the IAF pilot’s name whose plane crashed in Pakistan, the team that won IPL 2019, North Korea’s dictator, and of course, the full name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s.

    ALSO READ: Kareen Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron out; actress tests negative

    While parents raised issues to the question based on the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, but there were no objections raised against kids being asked to name North Korea’s dictator’s name.

    Anish Jharjhare, president of the local parents’ body said that parents were surprised looking at the question. He said that instead of the Bollywood couple’s child’s name, the school could have framed a question on historical icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. He also said that the school should be shut for this.

    Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Khandwa, Sanjiv Bhalerao has said that he is aware of the incident. DEO Bhaleroa said that a complaint has been received by the department, adding that a show-cause notice will be issued to the school management. Action will be taken against the school, based on the receive it (education department) receives from the management, said the DEO.

    ALSO READ: Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry seeks postponement of panchayat polls, EC to review situation

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 7:13 PM IST
