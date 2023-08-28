Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Sharma HOT Photos: Actress flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikini

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    After giving an impressive performance in Jogira Sara Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Fitness icon and actress Neha Sharma's Instagram feed is a visual delight. Let us check out some of her sexiest bikini photos on Instagram that are sensational.

    article_image1

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    'Crook' actress Neha Sharma's searing hot outfits with a top-notch sartorial game always take beach wear to another level. Let us look at some of her sexiest bikini and outfit looks that elevate the fashion element on social media.

    article_image2

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma looks happy while posing on beach sands as she flaunts her cleavage and svelte body in a blue deep-neck bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma looks sensational and seductress as she gives a goofy and sensual pose on the beach sands in a bold blue deep-neck bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Embracing her Greek goddess look in this monochromatic black and white alluring photoshoot picture, Neha Sharma looks stunning as water drops cascade down her neck and the bold black bra flaunts her cleavage.

    article_image5

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharna enjoys her leisurely pool time in the swimming pool in a white cleavage-baring monokini attire which is unmissable.

    article_image6

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma looks irresistible and raises the temperature on Instagram with her luscious looks in a black plunging bold bra with a wet bob hairdo look, posing towards the camera.

    article_image7

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma goes confident and daring in a hot black bra with an open long white shirt and black pants as she looks towards the camera lens in this picture.

    article_image8

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma is looking towards the sand and azure blue beach waters by donning an orange-coloured halter neck style bikini swimsuit that flaunts her toned stomach, thighs, and cleavage.

    article_image9

    Image: Neha Sharma / Instagram

    Neha Sharma is enjoying the beach vibes. She looks bombshell in an orange-coloured halter neck style bikini swimsuit and is playing with the sand in this picture.

