    Neha Sharma HOT looks: 6 times the actress showed her bikini body

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Neha Sharma often keeps the internet on fire by sharing her pictures in a bikini and while she is on vacation, she can be seen flaunting her curves. Here are a few times the 'Crook' actress went bold.

    article_image1

    Neha Sharma is without a doubt one of Bollywood's hottest actresses and she often raises the bar with her photoshoots that become the talk of the town.

    article_image2

    While taking a sun bath, actress Neha Sharma looked hot in a dark blue bikini and she paired it with a thin necklace.  

    article_image3

    Neha Sharma once again took the internet on fire as she was seen wearing a white bikini set while she posed for the camera. 

    article_image4

    The 'Aafat-E-Ishq' actress showed what a perfect figure looks like as she wore a black lingerie white a white shirt. 

    article_image5

    Neha Sharma's denim-like bikini suit is just so unique and is a perfect fit for a beach day. She wore an over-sized shirt with it. 

    article_image6

    Black is her colour, proved Neha Sharma once again. She was seen in a black lingerie set as she posed for a photoshoot. 

