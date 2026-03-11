Why Did Trisha Krishnan Break Her Engagement? Actress Finally Reveals the Truth
Amid rumours of Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s divorce linking Trisha Krishnan, an old interview of the actress discussing marriage, divorce, and her acting career is going viral.
Image Credit : X
Thalapathy Vijay's divorce buzz
Right now, actor Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce news is making a lot of noise. In the middle of all this, reports are also claiming that actress Trisha Krishnan is the reason for their separation.
Image Credit : instagram
Trisha with Thalapathy
These rumours got even stronger after Trisha Krishnan appeared with Vijay at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai on the 5th.
Image Credit : instagram
Trisha's video goes viral
Interestingly, an old video of actress Trisha has now gone viral, and people are linking it to Thalapathy's divorce news. Trisha gave this interview to Indiaglitz in 2016, just a few months after she broke off her 2015 engagement with Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian.
Image Credit : instagram
No belief in divorce
In that interview, Trisha said she wanted to be absolutely sure about a man before marriage because she doesn't believe in divorce. "I want to feel that this is the person I can live with for my entire life. When I get married, I don't want to go for a divorce," Trisha had stated. "I don't believe in divorce. I'll think 100 times before marriage. I don't want to hurt someone or live an unhappy life."
Image Credit : Google
They are all unhappy
"I know so many married couples around me who are together for all the wrong reasons. They are very unhappy. I don't want to be in a marriage like that. I want to fall in love. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my partner—I am very specific about that. I don't want to get a divorce, hurt someone, or live an unhappy life, so I will think 100 times before I do it," she had said.
Image Credit : instagram
Reason for calling off the wedding
"That's why my marriage was called off. The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of quitting movies, I decided to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I am pregnant. If I don't get lead roles, I'll do roles that suit my image, but I will not leave the film industry. My wish is to act till my last breath," Trisha had revealed.
