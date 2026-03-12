Actor Kriti Sanon revealed her simple solution for Mumbai's notorious traffic jams. She shared an Instagram video of herself on a bike post-shoot, calling it her 'favourite' hack for ditching the long jams after a hectic day on set.

Ever wondered how celebrities deal with bumper-to-bumper traffic after a long day on set? Actor Kriti Sanon seems to have found a simple solution: hopping onto a bike and riding through the city.

The 'Heropanti' actor recently shared a short clip on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a quick peek into her post-shoot routine. In the video, Kriti can be seen sitting on the back seat of a bike, smiling and posing for the camera while cruising through the streets after wrapping up work. While sharing the video with fans, Kriti also revealed that the bike ride has become her preferred way of skipping traffic after a hectic day of shooting. Calling it her "favourite" hack to avoid long jams on the road, Kriti captioned the clip, "My favourite way of ditching the traffic post shoot." Take a look

Social Gatherings

Last month, the actress was also seen attending the wedding reception of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the celebration showed the trio sharing warm moments, laughing, hugging and enjoying the festivities. Kriti later shared glimpses from the event on social media, giving fans a look at the cheerful gathering.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, the actor has been keeping busy with her packed schedule. Kriti was recently seen in Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Dhanush. She will next appear in 'Cocktail 2,' where she shares the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania. (ANI)