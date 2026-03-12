Sorab Bedi is an Indian model, actress, and reality television personality best known for her appearances on television series. He began his career in the fashion world as a runway model. He walked the catwalk for various fashion labels and appeared in advertising campaigns and magazine features, helping him build a profile in the modelling industry before moving on to acting.

Bedi eventually transitioned to television, making his acting debut as Raunak Sehgal in the Hindiseries Chand Jalne Laga. His performance on the show drew attention from television audiences and launched his acting career.