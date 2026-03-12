- Home
Who Is Sorab Bedi? Meet Splitsvilla X6 Star Trending After Viral Photos With Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora and Splitsvilla X6 participant Sorab Bedi recently captured everyone's attention after photos of them together surfaced on social media.
The images, apparently shot at Arora's restaurant in Juhu, show the two dancing, cuddling, and posing during a party. The photographs went viral quickly, leading many to think they were a new couple in town. However, Bedi soon refuted the claims, stating that the two are merely friends. y.
He added that his relationship with Arora dates back to his early modelling days. According to him, his teachers, Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta, introduced him to Arora during a part
“Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out to parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika through my mentors," he told the TOI and then added, “She is a close of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us."
Bedi also stated that he had previously attended parties with Arora and shared photos with her, but those posts received little notice because he was not well-known at the time. "I used to trade photos with Malaika, but I wasn't a well-known face back then. Now that I am a well-known face, people are paying attention to me. "People have different perspectives on friendship," he explained.
Sorab Bedi also advised everyone not to promote falsehoods about women on social media, saying, "People are talking about a variety of topics concerning us. They should consider twice before talking about a female. It has the potential to have an impact on her mental health. “Aisa karna nahi chahiye.”
Sorab Bedi is an Indian model, actress, and reality television personality best known for her appearances on television series. He began his career in the fashion world as a runway model. He walked the catwalk for various fashion labels and appeared in advertising campaigns and magazine features, helping him build a profile in the modelling industry before moving on to acting.
Bedi eventually transitioned to television, making his acting debut as Raunak Sehgal in the Hindiseries Chand Jalne Laga. His performance on the show drew attention from television audiences and launched his acting career.
In 2025, Bedi won a main part in the television series Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, playing Kartik Kaushal. The part was a significant milestone in his career, establishing him as a star performer on television.
Aside from scripted television, Sorab Bedi has garnered prominence on reality television. In 2026, he appeared as a competitor on the famous dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla, where his charm and on-screen presence drew the attention of younger viewers. In addition to acting and modelling, Bedi has experimented with music. He released his debut song in 2025, launching his career in the music industry.
