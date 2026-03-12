Yami Gautam Dhar celebrated her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared candid photos of them together and an emotional note, calling him her 'one & only' and expressing her deep appreciation.

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar marked the birthday of her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar with a heartfelt tribute on social media, sharing a personal message and candid moments from their life together.

A Heartfelt Social Media Tribute

On Thursday, Yami posted two photographs on Instagram celebrating her husband's birthday. One image shows the couple during a scenic outdoor outing, while the other captures them during a workout session at the gym.

Accompanying the pictures was an emotional note expressing her affection and appreciation. "If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me... To my one & only, Aditya!!! Happy Birthday, love," she wrote in the caption, dedicating the post to the filmmaker.

The tribute was also accompanied by the classic Hindi track 'Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai' by legendary composer R. D. Burman and singer Amit Kumar, adding a nostalgic musical touch to the celebratory post.

Professional Collaborations and Upcoming Projects

The birthday message comes at a time when Dhar is drawing attention for his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. Reports around the film have also sparked discussion about a possible appearance by Yami.

She had earlier portrayed a significant role in the 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' which was directed by Dhar and was a major success. Yami has previously expressed admiration for her husband's filmmaking. Following the success of the first 'Dhurandhar', she publicly praised Dhar's work, calling him a "real Dhurandhar" and sharing her pride in his storytelling.

Personal Milestones

The couple married in June 2021 in an intimate ceremony and in May 2024, they welcomed their son, Vedavid. (ANI)