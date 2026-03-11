- Home
- Lifestyle
- Khushbu Sundar Reacts to Vijay–Trisha Krishnan’s Public Outing: ‘It’s Their Personal Life’
Khushbu Sundar Reacts to Vijay–Trisha Krishnan’s Public Outing: ‘It’s Their Personal Life’
Khushbu Sundar, an actor and politician, offered her thoughts on Vijay and Trisha's recent joint performance. She stated that it is about their personal lives and does not influence the public.
Khushbu Sundar reacts to Vijay-Trisha's public outing
Khushbu Sundar, an actor-politician, reacted on the media interest caused by Vijay and Trisha's combined attendance at a wedding event. The couple, prominent actors in the Tamil film industry, drew a lot of attention for their combined appearance at the event, which came just days after Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, accusing him of having an extramarital affair with a female actor.
Khushbu Sundar reacts to Vijay-Trisha's public outing
During an interview with IANS, Khushbu Sundar answered questions about their outing and its projected impact on Vijay's popularity and political career as the Tamil Nadu elections approached.
Khushbu Sundar reacts to Vijay-Trisha's public outing
When asked about Vijay and Trisha's public excursion, the 55-year-old actor-politician stated that such issues should be kept private and not open to public scrutiny if they do not influence others.
She said, "I don't understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people, we can talk about it. Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal? They will see their own life. People are not affected in any way."
Khushbu Sundar reacts to Vijay-Trisha's public outing
Khushbu further stated that their appearance and the rumours surrounding their relationship will not affect the Jana Nayagan actor's popularity. She stated, "I believe people are correct when they vote. "They know when and where to vote," she said, expressing confidence in the audience's capacity to distinguish between personal and civic obligations.
Khushbu Sundar reacts to Vijay-Trisha's public outing
Khushbu went on to say, "I don't think it will affect anyone's personal life. He is a human being. Whether he is a leader or not. He is a common man like us. He has nothing to do with people's personal life."
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.