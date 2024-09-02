Navya Nanda celebrates IIM Ahmedabad acceptance, thanks 'Best Teacher' on Instagram [SEE PICS]

Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, celebrates her IIM Ahmedabad acceptance and thanks her coach on Instagram, sharing her academic excitement.



Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has embarked on a new academic journey by enrolling in the prestigious MBA program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. The announcement was met with excitement and pride, as Navya took to social media to share her joy and express gratitude.

Celebrating Acceptance with Teacher and Cake

Navya recently shared a heartfelt Instagram Story showcasing her celebration with her coaching teacher, Prasad Sir. In the photo, she is seen cutting a cake while her coach claps in celebration of her acceptance into IIM Ahmedabad. Navya expressed her appreciation for the crucial role her coach played in her success, writing, "Thank you to @mba_Ims for coaching me for the entrance exam." She further praised Prasad Sir, highlighting his significant contribution to her achievement, calling him "one of the BEST teachers" she has ever had.

Sharing Campus Life and Dreams on Instagram

Over the weekend, Navya released several images of the IIM Ahmedabad campus, to launch its BPGP MBA program. She wrote to her followers to express her excitement, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! Home for the next 2 years… with good people and faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.” She shared pictures of herself in black next to the IIM logo and with her new friends in the green area. Navya talked about her love of learning and IIM in her posts.

Navya’s Unique Path and Future Goals

Even though her family has a long history in film, Navya has made a different decision. Unlike her grandparents and relatives, she is not pursuing a career in performing; instead, she is concentrating on her studies and her entrepreneurial endeavors. In addition to co-founding the women's health tech business Aara Health, Navya hosts the podcast "What The Hell Navya" alongside her mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Latest Videos