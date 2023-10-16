Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navaratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad, promotes her film Tejas; celebrates festivities

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut, aka Tejas Gill, lights up Ahmedabad as she joins the Navaratri celebrations with fans on Tejas’s promotional tour!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    RSVP's Tejas teaser provided an intriguing and action-packed glimpse into the film's universe. With the public already excited to see it in theatres, the crew is pulling out all the stops to promote the film at various stages.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Tejas aka Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ahmedabad for the Tejas promotional tour, where Kangana Ranaut was seen completely involved in the Navaratri celebrations, after enthralling fans with the release of the first single yesterday, a sweet tune sung by Arijit Singh. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut visited Ahmedabad to promote her new flick Tejas. During the Navaratri festivities, the actress was observed at Shankus Dandiya, where she chatted with admirers, exchanged conversations, and enjoyed the traditional garba dance.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The Tejas team celebrated Navaratri, as this auspicious day also marked the beginning of the celebration. Kangana also did aarti, asking blessings.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Kangana has already promoted the film during the India vs. Afghanistan and India vs. Pakistan matches. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Tejas, produced by RSVP, stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role. The film, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to be released in theatres on October 27th, 2023.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi vma

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details ATG

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details

    'Tiger 3' trailer OUT: Salman Khan on mission to protect family, Emraan Hashmi menaces as villain (Watch) RKK

    'Tiger 3' trailer OUT: Salman Khan on mission to protect family, Emraan Hashmi menaces as villain (Watch)

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Karan Johar would cast Alia, Ranveer, Janhvi is iconic movie is remade; Read on ATG

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years: Karan Johar would cast Alia, Ranveer, Janhvi is iconic movie is remade; Read on

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41: Glance at star's net worth, family and more

    Recent Stories

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi vma

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

    Anirudh Ravichander turns 31: 7 tops songs you must not miss rkn

    Anirudh Ravichander turns 31: 7 tops songs you must not miss

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details ATG

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details

    Israel Hamas war: Israeli tanks surround Gaza, IDF prepares for ground assault AJR

    Israel-Hamas war: Israeli tanks surround Gaza, IDF prepares for ground assault

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon