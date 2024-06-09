Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife flaunted her curves in sexy swimwear

    Natasa Stankovic, the glamorous wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has often left her fans in awe with her stunning swimwear photos on social media. From beach vibes and poolside relaxation to luxurious yacht trips and tropical escapes, here are ten times she showcased her impeccable style and confidence in swimwear.

    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Poolside Relaxation: In another post, she was seen lounging by the pool in a chic black swimsuit, with the serene water providing a perfect backdrop for her glamorous look.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Sunset Serenity: Natasa shared a breathtaking image of herself in a floral bikini, posing against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset, radiating elegance and tranquility.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Yacht Life: She posted a photo on wearing a vibrant red swimsuit, exuding confidence and sophistication amidst the open sea.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Sun-Kissed Moments: Natasa posted a sun-kissed photo in a vibrant yellow bikini, enjoying a warm day at the beach, with the golden sunlight enhancing her radiant beauty and beach-ready look.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Vacation Goals: During a vacation in the Maldives, Natasa posted a series of pictures in a stylish white bikini, capturing the beauty of the tropical paradise.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Tropical Escape: In another Instagram post, Natasa was seen in a turquoise bikini, enjoying the lush greenery and crystal-clear waters of a tropical island.

     

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Family Time: Natasa shared a candid moment wearing a cute polka dot bikini, while having fun by the beach with Hardik Pandya and their son.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Beach Vibes: Natasa shared a stunning photo of herself in a colourful bikini while enjoying a sunny day at the beach, showing off her toned physique and radiant smile.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Fitness Inspiration: Flaunting her fit physique, Natasa posted a photo in a sporty swimsuit, highlighting her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Vacation Snaps: During a holiday in Dubai, she shared an image in a stylish one-piece swimsuit, enjoying the luxurious amenities of a beachside resort.

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Chic and Stylish: Natasa's fashion sense shone through in a photo where she wore a trendy swimsuit paired with a wide-brimmed hat, capturing the essence of summer fashion.

