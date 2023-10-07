Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namratamalla SUPER-SEXY photos: 8 hottest photos of the Bhojpuri actress

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Namrata Malla Zenith, a multifaceted talent, graces Bhojpuri cinema with her acting, belly dancing, and stage performances

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her collaboration with Khesari Lal Yadav in the music video "Paro" catapulted her to stardom, showcasing her belly dancing prowess

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla is not just an artist; she's also a popular Instagram influencer, enchanting her audience with her diverse talents

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sexy reel of herself in a bold blue floral print bikini and white striped bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in a black and white bikini. Her hot plunging neckline in a bold blue floral print bikini shows off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Born on October 31, 1989, in Delhi, India, Namrata is a prominent figure in the vibrant world of Bhojpuri cinema

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her educational journey began at Satyawati Sood Arya’s Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Delhi, where she laid the foundation for her future success

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a blue deep-neck bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, and toned abs here.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    She further honed her intellect and skills at Jamia Millia Islamia University, where she graduated with honors, adding academic achievement to her list of accomplishments

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Standing tall at 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 154 lbs, Namrata Malla possesses an attractive and commanding presence

    article_image9

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    With measurements of 35-29-36, her physical attributes complement her captivating features, including her beautiful black eyes and lustrous black hair

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details DPK

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos SHG

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH] ATG

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash SHG EAI

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts Here's what he said DPK

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Amazing Kolkata teen sets Guinness World Record by creating 'largest playing card structure' - WATCH snt

    Amazing! Kolkata teen sets Guinness World Record by creating 'largest playing card structure' - WATCH

    Asian Games 2023: India win men's kabaddi gold after beating Iran in controversial final; WATCH winning moment snt

    Asian Games 2023: India win men's kabaddi gold after beating Iran in controversial final; WATCH winning moment

    Israel in state of war PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack WATCH AJR

    'Israel in state of war': PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack | WATCH

    Kabaddi Asian Games 2023: The India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat's raid osf

    Asian Games 2023: The India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat’s raid

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details DPK

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon