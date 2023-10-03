Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namratamalla BOLD pictures: 7 times the Bhojpuri actress raised temperatures

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Namrata Malla Zenith is a well-known Bhojpuri film actress, professional dancer, and stage performer and is known for her bold looks across social media.
     

    article_image1

    Namrata Malla Zenith is a social media star and has also set the big screen on fire by being part of many films. 

    article_image2

    The actress was seen opposite Bhojpuri actor Kesari Lal Yadav in the music video 'Paro' which was a big hit. 

    article_image3

    The 33-year-old actress is often seen showing her sexy body and posts thirst trap pictures of herself.

    article_image4

    Her Instagram account also claims that she is the bikini queen of Bhojpuri movies and also keeps her fashion game on. 
     

    article_image5

    Namratamalla pairs her bikini looks with makeup, accessories, and hairstyles to complete her sexy look.  

    article_image6

    In one of her pictures, she told her fans how to pair a bikini look while also looking traditional. She completed her bikini look with a bindi and shades. 

    article_image7

    Pink is her colour!! The hot actress ones again showed her gram-family that she can slay in any colour. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting rkn

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting

    Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor: "He is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren" RKK

    Supriya Pathak on her relationship with stepson Shahid Kapoor: "He is my son, and his kids are my grandchildre

    Mission Raniganj song 'Keemti' OUT: Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar revive classic romance with latest track SHG EAI

    Mission Raniganj song 'Keemti' OUT: Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar revive classic romance with latest track

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date RKK

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date

    Cricket MS Dhoni's iconic long hair makes sensational comeback; takes social media by storm - See Pics osf

    MS Dhoni's iconic long hair makes sensational comeback; takes social media by storm - See Pics

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws snt

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics snt

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics

    KCR wanted to join BJP led NDA alliance but PM Modi big revelation in Telangana gcw

    'KCR wanted to join BJP-led NDA alliance but...' PM Modi's big revelation in Telangana (WATCH)

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date Check specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date; Check specs, other details

    cricket Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper osf

    Happy Birthday Rishab Pant: 10 quotes by the Indian wicketkeeper

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon