    Namrata Malla SUPER-BOLD Photos: 8 times when Bhojpuri actress raised heat in SEXY bikini

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in assorted collections of bikinis and bras. Fans love her well-toned body. These VIRAL photos have shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD bikini and bra photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded many sizzling bikini and bra photos on Instagram, which have gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in these VIRAL bikini and bra photos on Instagram. Her hot bikini and bra photos show off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in these pictures.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes spunky in a BOLD floral printed black bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, abs and hands here.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla serves a dose of sensual looks and soars the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram with seductive looks to the camera in the dance video and flaunts her toned abs and cleavage in a racy golden bikini and pair of short black shorts.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks gorgeous with open downcast eyes and tied-up black hair as she flaunts her cleavage in a plunging neckline black bra and black boy shorts.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has amplified the beach fashion game with her scintillating looks as she flaunts her assets in a red halter-neck printed bikini.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this BOLD black bikini with an alluring and tempting pose by standing in a titillating way that flaunts her breasts and cleavage.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous pose in the bold peach-coloured bra by flaunting her breasts and cleavage in the picture.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks stunning in a dark blue plunging neckline bra that flaunts her cleavage to fans and netizens as she shook Instagram in this beachwear attire.

    article_image9

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black bikini as she gives a seductive and unique pose by sitting down in a way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

