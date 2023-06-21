Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress shows cleavage in BOLD floral-printed black bikini

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a bold floral-printed black bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This sizzling Bhojpuri reel has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD floral-printed black bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new and sexy reel of herself in a BOLD floral-printed black bikini on Instagram which has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this sizzling photoshoot of Namrata was released two hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla walks the talk with a sensual in a BOLD floral-printed black bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and sensational as she flaunts her toned cleavage and abs in a BOLD floral-printed black bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a BOLD floral printed black bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, toned body, abs and hands here.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous pose in a BOLD floral printed black bikini by flaunting her cleavage, abs and hands in the picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks stunning in a BOLD floral-printed black bikini that flaunts her cleavage and abs to fans and netizens as she shook Instagram in this beachwear attire.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables as she oozes poise and sexiness with her pose in a BOLD floral-printed black Bikini that flaunts her cleavage, abs and hands in this photo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with baby boy, know about premature son's health ADC

    Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with baby boy, know about premature son's health

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals secret she shared with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda ADC

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals secret she shared with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details vma

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details vma

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details

    Recent Stories

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker during Paris airshow

    Decoding HAL's deal with Argentine aircraft maker in Paris

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details AJR

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon