    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress SHOCKS fans by flaunting cleavage in BOLD blue floral print bikini

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a sexy blue floral printed bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This searing Bhojpuri dance reel has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD plunging blue floral print bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sexy reel of herself in a bold blue floral print bikini and white striped bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in a black and white bikini. Her hot plunging neckline in a bold blue floral print bikini shows off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the picture.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla amplifies the heat and serves a dose of allure to fans in a blue floral print bikini, which flaunts her cleavage.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives a sexy and adorable expression while looking at the camera lens as she flaunts her cleavage in a bold blue floral print bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks elsewhere. With a bright smile, she flaunts her sexy figure and cleavage in a bold blue floral print bikini.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla flaunts her hourglass figure, toned stomach, and cleavage in a blue floral print bikini as she dances to a viral Bhojpuri song. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives scintillating expressions to the camera as she flaunts her cleavage in a blue floral print bikini.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sexy and stunning as she elevates the fashion in this bold blue floral print bikini, which shows off her cleavage and toned stomach to fans.

