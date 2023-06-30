Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in new purple and orange bikini photoshoot (PICTURES)

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her cleavage and toned body in a purple and orange bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This sizzling new photoshoot has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD purple and orange bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new and sexy photo shoot of herself flaunting her cleavage with a purple and orange bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As the new scintillating photo shoot of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla walks the talk by flaunting her cleavage in a purple and orange bikini and gives intense expressions which are sensational.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and stunning as she gives sultry looks towards the camera lens. She is flaunting cleavage in a purple and orange bikini and increased sexiness of attire in a saree.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a purple and orange bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, toned abs and hands here and the attire makes Namrata look more desirable.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this purple and orange bikini with an alluring and tempting pose by standing in a titillating way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata finished her sexiest look by pairing her purple and orange bikini with a white floral printed saree elevating the oomph factor in this attire.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has captured the attention of fans and netizens in the new photoshoot by flaunting her cleavage in a purple and orange bikini with a white floral printed saree.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations; say she wants nothing from Nawazuddin Siddique MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations; say she want

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift? ADC

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift?

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Squid Game 2 Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix Check DETAIL here (MAH)

    Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? Check DETAIL here

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Recent Stories

    Top woman CEOs seek greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms

    Top woman CEOs seek greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms

    Aadhaar PAN card linking Today is the last date to link documents here is a step by step guide to do it gcw

    Aadhaar-PAN linking: Today is the last date to link documents; here's a step-by-step guide to do it

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help' AJR

    Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Moirang, says 'There is a cry for help'

    football SAFF Championship: Will 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri shine for India in semi-final clash against Lebanon snt

    SAFF Championship: Will 'Immortal 11' Sunil Chhetri shine for India in semi-final clash against Lebanon?

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations; say she wants nothing from Nawazuddin Siddique MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Nawazuddin Siddique's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears alimony accusations; say she want

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon