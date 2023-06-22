Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in new black bikini photoshoot (PICTURES)

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a black BOLD bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This sizzling new photoshoot has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD black bikini photos here.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new and sexy photo shoot of herself in a black BOLD bikini on Instagram which has gone viral.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this sizzling photoshoot of Namrata was released today, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks sexy and sensual in a black BOLD bikini here. Namrata is flaunting her cleavage and abs in this photo.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black bikini as she gives a seductive and unique pose by sitting down in a way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata goes bold in a black bikini with a black shimmery cover-up. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, toned abs and hands here.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black bikini as she gives alluring and tempting pose by sitting down in a titillating way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla has captured the attention of fans and netizens in the new photoshoot by flaunting her cleavage in a racy black bikini with olive green pants and a black shimmery cover-up.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks gorgeous with closed eyes and hands in her hair as she flaunts her cleavage in a BOLD black bikini and olive green pants.