Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned figure in dark blue bra

    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 7:49 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her luscious curves and cleavage in a dark blue bold bra. Fans love her well-toned body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released, it became popular on social media. Namrata Malla looks searing in a dark blue bra.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the dark blue bra by flaunting her abs, breasts and cleavage in the picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a dark blue bra with a dark blue-coloured wrap-around sarong.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and thighs in a dark blue coloured bra and sexy blue wrap sarong skirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, abs, waist, and toned legs with a sultry pose in a dark blue bra and risque blue wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a black-and-white printed bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, legs, and abs here.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sensational and sexy in a dark blue bold bra and dark blue-coloured wrap-around sarong skirt outfit with white square-shaped sunglasses.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush: Advance bookings to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film to commence on THIS date; Know details vma

    Adipurush: Advance bookings to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film to commence on THIS date; Know details

    Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 63: Here are some unknown facts about Telugu Box-office star (MAH)

    Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 63: Here are some unknown facts about Telugu Box-office star

    BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details vma

    BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi make starry appearance; SEE PICS vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi make starry appearance; SEE PICS

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know where the couple are planning to get married vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know where the couple are planning to get married

    Recent Stories

    Is Russia plotting disaster worse than Chernobyl after rigging explosives at chemical plant snt

    Is Russia plotting disaster worse than Chernobyl after rigging explosives at chemical plant?

    football Champions League Final, Man City vs Inter: Revisiting 3 biggest upsets ever in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    Champions League Final, Man City vs Inter: Revisiting 3 biggest upsets ever in grand finale (WATCH)

    Suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency? Consume these 10 foods snt

    Milk, fish & more: 10 foods to eat if you have Vitamin B12 deficiency

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work osf

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work

    WATCH Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary AJR

    WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon