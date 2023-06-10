Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned figure in dark blue bra

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her luscious curves and cleavage in a dark blue bold bra. Fans love her well-toned body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released, it became popular on social media. Namrata Malla looks searing in a dark blue bra.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the dark blue bra by flaunting her abs, breasts and cleavage in the picture.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned abs in a dark blue bra with a dark blue-coloured wrap-around sarong.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and thighs in a dark blue coloured bra and sexy blue wrap sarong skirt.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, abs, waist, and toned legs with a sultry pose in a dark blue bra and risque blue wrap-around sarong skirt.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata goes bold in a black-and-white printed bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, legs, and abs here.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks sensational and sexy in a dark blue bold bra and dark blue-coloured wrap-around sarong skirt outfit with white square-shaped sunglasses.