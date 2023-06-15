Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned figure in black and white bikini

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a black and white bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest viral bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sensuous dance reel on a popular Bhojpuri song that has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensual in a black and white bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous pose in a bold black and white bikini by flaunting her abs, hands, booty and legs in the picture as she smiles while dancing.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with a sexy toned body and well-maintained abs in a black and white bikini with a red floral-themed wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her hands, waist, abs and thighs in a black and white bikini with a red floral-themed wrap-around sarong skirt.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her booty, abs, waist, hands, thighs and toned legs with a sultry pose in a black and white bikini in the picture as she grooves with effortlessly velvety moves to a viral Bhojpuri song.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a black-and-white bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, waist, hands, legs, and abs here.

    Extraction 2: Everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth starrer releasing this week

    Mango season: Keerthy Suresh shows how to enjoy your favourite fruit

    Nayantara to Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, 6 actresses who played Sita on big screen

    OTT releases this week: Jee Karda, Rafuchakkar, Extraction 2-11 new movies, web series to binge watch

    Father’s Day 2023: 9 Iconic father-son duos of the Indian film industry

    Kolkata airport fire started in room used by airlines to store stationery

    Google's new AI feature allows users to preview clothes on different body types

    India celebrates Ronaldo Singh's new national record clocked during Asian Track Cycling Championship

    Extraction 2: Everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth starrer releasing this week

    Karnataka govt to scrap BJP regime's anti-conversion law; check details

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

