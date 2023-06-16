Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts sexy body in black and peach coloured bra

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a black and peach-coloured bra. Fans love her well-toned body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest viral outfit photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new hot reel on the viral Obsessed song, which has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance reel of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensual in a black and peach-coloured bra.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous pose in a bold black and peach-coloured bra by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and hands in the picture as she looks sensual while dancing.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body, cleavage and well-maintained abs in a black and peach-coloured bra with black pants.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her hands, waist and booty by donning a black and peach-coloured bra with black pants.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, abs, hands, and toned legs with a sultry pose in a black and peach-coloured bra in the picture as she grooves with smooth moves to a viral song.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a black-and-peach-coloured bra. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, hands, and abs here.

