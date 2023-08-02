Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her SEXY figure in multicoloured Bikini

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her hot and maintained body in a multicoloured Bikini. Fans love her well-toned body. This sizzling new dance reel has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet. See her sexiest and BOLD multi-coloured Bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new and sexy dance reel of herself in a multicoloured shell Bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla flaunts her booty and toned stomach as she grooves to the beats in a plunging neckline multi coloured shell Bikini and multi-coloured short skirt.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla flaunts her sexy figure in a multi-coloured shell bikini. She is displaying her toned back and booty with sexy moves to the Kaavalaa song.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    With a sultry expression and smooth moves, Namrata flaunts her cleavage and stomach in a plunging neckline multicoloured shell Bikini.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    With a sultry expression and smooth moves, Namrata flaunts her cleavage and stomach in a plunging neckline multicoloured shell Bikini.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a plunging neckline multi-coloured shell bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, toned stomach here.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new and sexy dance reel of herself in a multicoloured shell Bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks like a sexy siren and drop-dead-gorgeous in this multi-coloured shell pattern bikini with a risque short skirt of the same colour. She is flaunting her cleavage and toned stomach.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted adc

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, with this bizarre reason MSW

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know ADC

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles snt eai

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles

    Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb-5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan ATG

    Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb-5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan

    Tired of your Laptop Fan noise? Try these 7 hacks LMA

    Tired of your Laptop Fan noise? Try these 7 hacks

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon